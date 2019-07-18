Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Prescription disposal site permanently housed at West Virginia Capitol
Top Stories
Serbia police detain man over Lufthansa bomb scare
Top Stories
The Latest: House OKs minimum wage hike, Senate chances dim
The Latest: Iran shows seized fuel tanker matches UAE ship
Anime studio hit by deadly fire is known for skill, fan base
Sally Field, ‘Sesame Street’ to receive Kennedy Center award
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Excessive Heat Warning issued across the region!
Top Stories
‘Hotter than blue blazes’ for the end of the week!
Top Stories
ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning has been issued!
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update From Putnam County Fair Tuesday Night
StormTracker 13 Forecast Monday Night Update
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Updates Sunday Night
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
Simon Yates wins first Pyrenean Tour stage
Top Stories
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin to make summer trip to China
Top Stories
Emotional and proud, Clarke welcomes Open back to Portrush
The Latest: Koepka tied for the lead at the British Open
Froome confirmed 2011 Vuelta winner due to Cobo doping case
Lowry sets early target as McIlroy opens with 79 at Portrush
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
search and rescue
Upper Township Fire Department rolls out new drone program
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events