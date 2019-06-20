Skip to content
WOWK
Huntington
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Lost your wallet? More cash inside makes its return likelier
Top Stories
The Latest: Witness at Navy SEAL trial admits killing victim
Top Stories
W.Va. teacher uses local author’s book to teach social studies
Hunt pledges to put ‘heart & soul’ into Tory race
Ukraine high court approves president’s early election order
Blond ambition: Boris Johnson hones in on goal of leading UK
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 rescued after vehicle swept away by high water
Top Stories
Get ready for the jackets tonight as high pressure dominates!
Top Stories
Cooler and wetter than normal mid June expected
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Do You Remember? Supercell Spawns 4 Tornadoes
Tracking Tornadoes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
US without Ertz against Sweden because of hip contusion
Top Stories
Dutch overcome Sinclair’s 182nd goal, beat Canada, win group
Top Stories
Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon take early lead at Travelers
Trump to consider inviting Raptors ‘if they’d like to do it’
Trump says Roger Penske to get Presidential Medal of Freedom
David Ortiz shooting suspect charged with drug possession
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
secede
W.Va. teacher uses local author’s book to teach social studies
Don't Miss
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News Facebook Page
WOWK 13 NEWS
Local Events