Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Republicans want Capital One, Amazon to explain data breach
Top Stories
2020 GOP convention logo has star-studded elephant, crown
Top Stories
Syria says it agrees to cease-fire in rebel stronghold
Dog missing for 8 years reunited with Gatlinburg owner
Universal says doubling Orlando resort size with 4th park
Markets Right Now: Stocks sink after Trump raises tariffs
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday PM
Top Stories
Coming tonight: A rare ‘Black Moon’
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Tuesday Night Weather Update
Beating the heat in drum corps for health and wellness
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Stormtracker 13 Thursday PM Forecast Update
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
OSU ranked #5 in preseason Coaches Poll
Top Stories
Refugee-friendly German club forgoes sponsor for cause
Top Stories
Ex-Olympic skater Ashley Wagner writes of 2008 sex assault
1st-place Twins add reliever Sam Dyson at trade deadline
LEADING OFF: Traded players join new teams, Salazar returns
Kiermaier (HR, 3B) returns to lead Rays past Red Sox 8-5
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Senator Rand Paul
Manchin, Paul speak out against federal budget deal
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
OSU ranked #5 in preseason Coaches Poll
West Virginia State Police cruiser finishes 5th in national contest
New program aims to address transportation issues for patients in recovery
Illinois man charged with using sword in death of his mother
Refugee-friendly German club forgoes sponsor for cause
Local Events