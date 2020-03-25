shelter in place

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Will Smith says he’s humbled by rapper’s tribute music video
Top Stories
FBI warns of COVID-19 scams
Video
Navy vet freed from Iranian prison ill, seeks transfer to US
Missouri neighborhood holds walking, biking ‘parade’
Video
AMBER Alert issued for 7-year-old Logan County, Kentucky twin girls
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Spring 2020 forecast outlook: Warmer and wetter
Video
Top Stories
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 4: Thunderstorm Winds and Hail
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 5: Lightning Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 3: Flood Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 2: Tornado Drill and Tornado Preparedness
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
AP source: Proposal would let Betts, Bauer go free in fall
Top Stories
Working From Home Looks Different for Local Wake Forest Football Commit
Video
Top Stories
Tom Brady over Jameis Winston easy decision for Buccaneers
Dayton’s Obi Toppin — AP player of year — heading to NBA
NHL doctor warns of patchwork protocols across 31 markets
Column: Will 2021 Tokyo Olympics become the spring games?
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
shelter in place
Sales declining among restaurants; staff work to keep people safe
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
WV DHHR says Mountain State now up to 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus in WV update from Gov. Justice
Video
Sheetz announces $3 per hour extra compensation for employees
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash