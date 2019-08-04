Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Original ‘Nancy Drew’ passes torch to TV’s newest version
Top Stories
Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ is TV’s 1st out LGBTQ superhero
Top Stories
Riverfront restaurant options in Charleston
Man reunites with $23K found in recycling sorting facility
Attack highlights challenge of pursuing domestic extremists
Blackjewel’s coal assets sold at auction; hearing Monday
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Staying Safe: A conversation with leading expert in outdoor event safety
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Thursday Night
“Pulse” severe storms hit area Thursday afternoon
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday PM
Coming tonight: A rare ‘Black Moon’
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Poston claims 1st PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship
Top Stories
Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen again
Top Stories
The Latest: Elliott wins NASCAR Cup race at The Glen
Verlander fans 10, pitching-rich Astros beat Mariners 3-1
AP source: Brady signs 2-year, $70M extension with Patriots
Yankees CF Hicks on 10-day injured list with flexor strain
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 27 injured in Dayton mass shooting
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
Police investigate shooting in Huntington
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Deputies investigate homicide in Putnam County
3
of
/
3
slade
Two dead after KY motorcycle accident
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events