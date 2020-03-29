Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Off to the cafe: Sweden is outlier in virus restrictions
Top Stories
Germany’s Merkel shines in virus crisis even as power wanes
Local race group launches first “social-distance” 5k
Video
The Latest: Madison Square Garden Co. head has coronavirus
New York residents urged to avoid travel as virus spreads
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Spring 2020 forecast outlook: Warmer and wetter
Video
Top Stories
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 4: Thunderstorm Winds and Hail
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 5: Lightning Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 3: Flood Safety
Video
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 2: Tornado Drill and Tornado Preparedness
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Herbert Hoover Hoops Star Grant Bonner Continues to Prepare for College Court
Video
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics
Top Stories
Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus
Tiz the Law wins a very unusual Florida Derby at Gulfstream
IndyCar goes iRacing as latest series to offer fans content
The Latest: Jim Edmonds has pneumonia, awaiting virus tests
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Social-distance
Local race group launches first “social-distance” 5k
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Free fishing in West Virginia through April 24th
Deputy show kindness through mowing
More coronavirus in West Virginia Thursday, total jumps to 76
UPDATE: Arrest made in Scioto County home invasion