Skip to content
WOWK
Huntington
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Spokesman: Iran to break stockpile limit set by nuclear deal
Top Stories
The Latest: Boeing vice president says sorry over crashes
Top Stories
Thais arrest Italian convicted in George Clooney fraud case
The Latest: Ren says of US-Huawei fight ‘no one will win’
Huawei founder says revenue will be billions below forecast
Asian shares mixed as investors look ahead to Fed rates
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Get ready for the jackets tonight as high pressure dominates!
Top Stories
Cooler and wetter than normal mid June expected
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Do You Remember? Supercell Spawns 4 Tornadoes
Tracking Tornadoes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
1 dead after storm rolls through Prestonsburg
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Playing favorites: Woodland’s 3 shots get him a US Open win
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Encarnación in, Frazier out in NY; Braves roll
Top Stories
Gilbert gets bases-loaded hit, Bulldogs beat Auburn 5-4
Dodgers edge Cubs 3-2 with late-game heroics
Koepka makes US Open history, but no 3 in a row
Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
student success act
Look Back at Education Reform in the Mountain State
Don't Miss
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News Facebook Page
WOWK 13 NEWS
Local Events