Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Guests to help Trump highlight State of the Union themes
Top Stories
Making Oscar history, ‘Honeyland’ shatters borders
Top Stories
Bloomberg doubles ad spending after chaos of Iowa caucuses
US 23 closed near Russell due to three-vehicle accident
Turkmenistan to build a $1.5-billion city amid spending cuts
In virus outbreak, fretting over a name that might go viral
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Groundhog Day 2020: Fun folklore
Top Stories
Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
Top Stories
Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Click seeks quick success with Astros after replacing Luhnow
Top Stories
Bourdais and rookie Kellett complete Foyt’s IndyCar lineup
Top Stories
Signing day: Undecided blue chips, finish strong, best class
Knicks fire Steve Mills, begin search for new president
Jaguars to play consecutive home games in London next season
Phillies to retire Halladay’s 34 on perfect game anniversary
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.
teddy
KSP sells ‘Trooper Teddies’ ahead of Valentine’s Day
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Father opens up about missing daughter and ex-wife
Physician admits to illegally prescribing pain pills in West Virginia
Florida troopers find narcotics in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’
Cursive lessons to start grade later in WV schools
Local Events