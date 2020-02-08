The Bucket

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
‘SNL’ takes aim at New Hampshire primary in opening skit
Top Stories
NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in ‘assassination attempt’
Top Stories
Flashing signs, cheering fans as Dems make NH closing pitch
Hanks, Fonda and more stars amuse at Oscars rehearsals
Soldier kills 26 in bloodiest shooting spree in Thailand
Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey headline arena like rock stars
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
Top Stories
Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding
Top Stories
Gallery: Storm system brings several inches of snow to parts of region
First snow of the year brings accidents along I-64
Snow continues to fall across the tri-state
Snow day FINALLY arrives for everyone with some impressive totals!
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
US advances to Fed Cup Finals after doubles win over Latvia
Top Stories
Jon Jones fends off title challenge at UFC 247
Top Stories
Bozek’s power-play goal in OT lifts U.S. to win over Canada
Giroux, Flyers rout Capitals and keep Ovechkin at 698 goals
West, Beyers lead Marshall past Louisiana Tech 83-79 in OT
Jones, Moore help No. 7 Duke top rival UNC 98-96 in OT
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
The Bucket
Police investigate shots fired in Charleston
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Ohio man sentenced to life in prison for raping children
Man dies in morning crash in Floyd County
Eastbound lanes of I-64 closed on Nitro-St. Albans bridge due to emergency repairs
‘West Virginia Can’t Wait’ movement makes its stand in the State Capitol
St. Albans police shares warning of new mail scam
Local Events