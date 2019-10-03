Therapy Dogs

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Border Report Tour
US & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Killing conviction tossed, man freed after 26 years
Top Stories
Actor Robert De Niro in real-life drama with ex-worker
Top Stories
US vaping illnesses top 1,000, death count is up to 18
US finalizes sale of 150 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine
Casino giant settles Vegas shooting lawsuits for up to $800M
Kin of limousine crash victims call for stricter regulations
Video
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Record heat more reminiscent of ‘Augtober’ than October, to continue
Top Stories
Historic heat and drought pattern to finally end in tri-state!
Top Stories
Football forecast Saturday: Hot for Herd game, fans urged to take steps to avoid heat-related issues
Drought conditions expand and it’s going to get worse
Gov. Justice bans all outdoor burning, effective today
Historically dry September to continue – heat to linger, too
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Oh, babies! Astros’ Reddick welcomes twin boys
Top Stories
WNBA looks into LA Sparks GM’s comments after Game 2 loss
Top Stories
Jaguars’ Ramsey misses 6th straight practice, remains mum
Cardinals starting Edman over Carpenter in NLDS Game 1
The Latest: Spanish hurdler gets extra bronze on appeal
Miller-Uibo and husband chase medals on same day
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Therapy Dogs
Community supports hospital therapy dog with cancer
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Man sues wife’s lover, wins $750K
Veteran identified as 5th suspicious death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he lost all his in house fire
Twitter removes President Trump’s Nickelback meme taking aim at Joe Biden
Park Place Plaza project in South Charleston to take another step forward this week
Local Events