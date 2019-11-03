time change

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Warren, Buttigieg circle each other in Iowa as caucuses near
Top Stories
Colorful Columbia Sportswear Co. chairwoman Gert Boyle dies
Top Stories
Iraqi protesters attack Iran consulate in Karbala
Vehicle for change helps veterans from becoming homeless
McDonald’s CEO pushed out after relationship with employee
Growing number of Ohio small towns voting to disband
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Storm Latest: Some AEP customers may not see power until the weekend
Top Stories
Tornado Safety: Ways to prepare if disaster strikes
Top Stories
Tornado Watch issued for most of West Virginia, part of Kentucky
Strong to possible severe storms Thursday followed by possible freeze
Fall Back: Daylight Saving time ends next weekend
High winds and heavy rain for Saturday-Sunday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tragedy strikes Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita despite reform
Top Stories
Florida State fires coach Willie Taggart after 21 games
Top Stories
Butker’s late FGs help Chiefs rally past Vikings, 26-23
Vinatieri misses late, Steelers edge Colts 26-24
Dolphins get first win of 2019, top Jets 26-18
The Latest: Caution-free 2nd stage at Texas in Cup playoffs
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
time change
Fall Back — It’s “time” to check your batteries!
Don't Miss
Monte Durham Say Yes to the Dress Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events