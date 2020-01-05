Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Palestinians face mounting barriers to peaceful protest
Top Stories
Toughman finals finish up with a “knockout” attendance
Top Stories
Venezuela’s Guaidó faces key test in leadership vote
Soleimani’s body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats
Japan says Ghosn’s escape inexcusable, orders investigation
Iran general steps out of Soleimani’s shadow to lead proxies
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Rare Halloween blue moon, two supermoons coming in 2020
Top Stories
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Brady exits NFL playoffs with loss, uncertain future
Top Stories
Tillie leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pepperdine, 75-70
Top Stories
No. 25 Arizona routs rival Arizona State 75-47
Derrick Henry, Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in wild-card upset
NBA-leading Bucks beat Spurs 127-118 for 5th straight win
Trae Young has 41 points to power Hawks past Pacers, 116-111
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Toughman
Toughman finals finish up with a “knockout” attendance
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
West Virginia non-profit builds houses for homeless veterans
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Toughman finals finish up with a “knockout” attendance
Gov. & First Lady Justice talk 2019 Holiday Season
Local Events