trinity episcopal church

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Celtics rookie conducts Boston orchestra’s holiday concert
Top Stories
UN reports deadly violence by armed groups in Nigeria
Top Stories
Rapper DaBaby handcuffed, given pot citation after concert
Brazil landslide kills 7 people, including baby and girl
Colombia’s conflict spills over to museum of memory
Sports company sues in letter ‘O’ dispute with Ohio State
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Top Stories
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Top Stories
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Cold blast could bring accumulating snow, slick travel to parts of tri-state
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Mets, Betances agree to 1-year deal with 2021 player option
Top Stories
LSU could be forced into backup plan at RB against Sooners
Top Stories
The NBA’s showcase day _ Christmas _ has arrived
Only 3 playoff slots locked up as NFL goes into final week
Steelers QB Rudolph done for season, Hodges to start finale
Karma Had a Hand in Top 5 ‘Feel-Good’ Sports Moments of 2019
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
trinity episcopal church
Huntington church feeds masses before Christmas
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV to honor “Remarkable Women” across our area
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Local Events