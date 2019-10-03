US and World

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Border Report Tour
US & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Organizers: Plácido Domingo to be absent from Batuta Prizes
Top Stories
1 killed in shooting at Washington state apartment building
Top Stories
Huntington Museum of Art exhibit features journey through dementia
Getty museum acquires Renaissance, Gothic masterpieces
US, UK reach deal to make it easier to get electronic data
Biden raises middling $15.2M in 3rd quarter for 2020 bid
Video
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency in West Virginia due to drought conditions
Top Stories
Record heat more reminiscent of ‘Augtober’ than October, to continue
Top Stories
Historic heat and drought pattern to finally end in tri-state!
Football forecast Saturday: Hot for Herd game, fans urged to take steps to avoid heat-related issues
Drought conditions expand and it’s going to get worse
Gov. Justice bans all outdoor burning, effective today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
All in the family: Williams siblings share stage at worlds
Top Stories
Sports Illustrated, under new management, cuts staff jobs
Top Stories
Nats’ Strasburg back from bullpen, starts Game 2 vs Kershaw
Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series
Yanks-Twins: the Bronx Bombers vs. the Bomba Squad
Dodgers start 1 of 4 rookies in Game 1 of NLDS
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency in West Virginia due to drought conditions
US and World
Kroger lays off mid-level managers
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency in West Virginia due to drought conditions
Man sues wife’s lover, wins $750K
Man oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days
Veteran identified as 5th suspicious death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he lost all his in house fire
Local Events