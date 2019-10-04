Washington DC Bureau

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Border Report Tour
US & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Narco testifies he gave $100k to Honduran candidates in 2009
Top Stories
Texas execution halted over claims judge was anti-Semitic
Top Stories
Campaign: Sanders had heart attack, released from hospital
FTC halts ‘misleading’ real estate seminars with HGTV stars
The Latest: Campaign confirms Sanders had a heart attack
Back in the band: Local teen defeats cancer and returns to the field
Video
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency in West Virginia due to drought conditions
Top Stories
Record heat more reminiscent of ‘Augtober’ than October, to continue
Top Stories
Historic heat and drought pattern to finally end in tri-state!
Football forecast Saturday: Hot for Herd game, fans urged to take steps to avoid heat-related issues
Drought conditions expand and it’s going to get worse
Gov. Justice bans all outdoor burning, effective today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Shields-Habazin called off after trainer punched
Top Stories
Foltynewicz, Duvall lead Braves to 3-0 win over Cardinals
Top Stories
Crowd finally pack Qatar track worlds stadium, see home gold
Rams’ Clay Matthews has broken jaw, out for at least a month
After hurricane devastation, Gardiner wins gold for Bahamas
Konecny powers Flyers past Blackhawks 4-3 in Prague
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Washington DC Bureau
Inspector General who turned over whistleblower complaint subject of Congressional hearing
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency in West Virginia due to drought conditions
HIV-positive man charged with raping boy on Appalachian Trail
3-year-old twin girls in foster care found dead in hot car
Back in the band: Local teen defeats cancer and returns to the field
Man who murdered black Charleston teen found dead in jail
Local Events