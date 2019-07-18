Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Vatican denies interference in debate over Franco exhumation
Top Stories
EU fines chipmaker Qualcomm for ‘predatory pricing’
Top Stories
The Latest: G-7 countries warn of risks from Facebook Libra
ICC panel upholds Congo child soldiers reparation order
Nevada: Feds should restudy seismic risk at nuke dump site
Manchester Arena bombing suspect denies 22 counts of murder
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
‘Hotter than blue blazes’ for the end of the week!
Top Stories
ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning has been issued!
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update From Putnam County Fair Tuesday Night
StormTracker 13 Forecast Monday Night Update
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Updates Sunday Night
The Latest: National Guard trying to rescue family of 5
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
The Latest: McIlroy hits quadruple-bogey 8 at British Open
Top Stories
Froome confirmed 2011 Vuelta winner due to Cobo doping case
Top Stories
An emotional return to Irish soil for British Open
LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Phillies play early after playing late
Paddack takes no-hitter into 8th as Padres beat Marlins 3-2
Padres’ Paddack loses no-hitter in 8th inning on Castro’s HR
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
west virginia weather
ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning has been issued!
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events