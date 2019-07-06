Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Seized North Korean ship sought for American student’s death
Top Stories
Man arrested in Oregon in death of original Mouseketeer
Top Stories
Judge OKs state’s motion to dismiss fetal manslaughter case
France’s Macron trying to save Iran nuclear deal by July 15
Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto dies at 88
Investigators search for clues in Bahamas chopper crash
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast July 4, 2019
Top Stories
Fireworks weather update for Thursday July 4, 2019
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday Night July 3, 2019
Storm hits hard in South Point, Ohio causing floods
Update: Early call July 4 forecast on track. Showers but improving for late fireworks
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Copa América: Messi sent off as Argentina takes 3rd place
Top Stories
Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee
Top Stories
Messi sent off in tense 3rd-place game at Copa América
Wimbledon Glance: Wimbledon takes day off for middle Sunday
During loss, Fabio Fognini says Wimbledon should be bombed
The Latest: Magic get Vucevic for $100 million, 4 years
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
yeager
Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Yeager Airport
Don't Miss
VIEWERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY DEPRIVED OF CRITICAL LOCAL EMERGENCY NEWS, HOLIDAY SPECIALS, LOCAL NEWS AND UPCOMING TEAM USA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL MATCH FOLLOWING AT&T/DIRECTV’S REMOVAL OF NEXSTAR LOCAL TV STATIONS IN 97 MARKETS
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events