Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Better Business Bureau warns against sharing senior photos on social media
Top Stories
Coronavirus: Hold music, noise wreck court hearing by phone
SSI recipients will receive automatic COVID-19 stimulus payments
Churchgoers sue Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear over virus outbreak measures
California to give cash payments to immigrants hurt by virus
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Kentucky Power: Nearly 25,000 residents still without electricity
Top Stories
Firefighter struck on roadway in Pike County, Kentucky following overnight storm
Video
Top Stories
Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans
SNOW has arrived along with Freeze Warnings Tuesday night
Video
Storms leave thousands without power in the tristate
Wind is primary risk for damage after storms Monday morning
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Commissioners tell VP no football before campuses open
Top Stories
WWE cuts wrestlers after Florida deems it ‘essential’
Top Stories
Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dead at age 85
Liberty trade Tina Charles to Mystics in 3-team deal
College football unlikely to happen on normal fall schedule due to coronavirus, ESPN’s Chris Fowler says
Rescheduled Tour de France hoping to make nation smile again
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Tell Me Something Good
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Tell Me Something Good
Gallia County Sheriff’s Office gives girl a pet alpaca after hers was killed
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps