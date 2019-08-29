Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Woman who gave birth alone in Denver jail cell files lawsuit
Top Stories
Survivors demand US investigation of Mississippi abuse deals
Top Stories
Second U.S. Veteran homicide confirmed at Clarksburg VA
Italy’s soft-spoken Conte raises his voice, wins new mandate
Alice Marie Johnson hawks Kim Kardashian West shapewear line
Woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Researchers at Marshall looking to establish weather stations to better study climate change
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday Night – Dorian Now A Hurricane
Top Stories
Dorian becomes hurricane near Virgin Islands
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Tuesday Night – A Few Storms Late
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night – Dealing With Some Showers
Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘polar coaster’ winter ahead
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Clevinger, Indians blank Tigers 2-0 for 3-game sweep
Top Stories
Orioles to add netting in Camden Yards within foul poles
Top Stories
Twins break homers on road record, get 2 in 3rd for 140
Kobe: Nothing new to rivalry with Shaq
Nets’ Chandler suspended 25 games for positive drug test
7 soccer fans die in flash flood at Morocco match
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
The Mel Robbins Show
Behind the Scenes: What is Mel Robbins’ 5 Second Rule?
WATCH: First look at the Mel Robbins Show
Get tickets to the Mel Robbins Show
Mel Robbins: 5 things to know before watching the show
The Mel Robbins Show: Meet Mel
Follow The Mel Robbins Show on Facebook
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Woman who gave birth alone in Denver jail cell files lawsuit
Second U.S. Veteran homicide confirmed at Clarksburg VA
‘This ain’t your mother’s marijuana,’ surgeon general says
Report: 2nd death investigated as a homicide at VA in Clarksburg
Homeowner fatally shoots 2 teens; says they trespassed
Local Events