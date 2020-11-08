1 dead, 2 wounded in Ohio motorcycle club shooting

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Authorities say one man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a motorcycle club in Ohio over the weekend.

Columbus police said the gunfire was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Toros Motorcycle Club in South Linden. Police said one man was found deceased. His name hasn’t been released pending confirmation of his identity.

Two other men aged 29 and 33 were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds and are expected to recover, police said.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide investigators.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.