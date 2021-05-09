10 Marshall Men’s Soccer ready to face #8 Georgetown in Elite Eight on Monday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s soccer has already had some statement victories this season, but Thursday’s win over Clemson was a landmark victory for the Thundering Herd.

The Herd is now less than 24 hours until they face Georgetown in the Elite Eight.

The Herd’s goal is not beat the number one team in the nation, but to be the number one team in the nation.

The green and white are one step closer to making that a reality as a win on Monday will send the Herd to the Final Four.

Marshall is coming off a huge upset win over Clemson. as the Herd shocked the #1 ranked Tigers winning on penalty kicks.

The match between the Herd and Hoays starts at 1:00PM on Monday and coach Grassie hopes his team will be ready to face a strong Georgetown team.

“Most of all its beveling. The teams that have already won a championship they just play to their normal level, they don’t try to play anything special, they just play and I think that’s the mentality that we have been able to show throughout this tournament so far, Grassie said.”

