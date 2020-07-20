’13 Gives Back’ honors Kanawha County school counselors

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the last year, we have heard school counselors tell us just how crucial it is to offer support for Kanawha County students.
Libby Bird, behavioral and mental health coordinator — January 2020
“These kids go through and deal with on a daily basis more than I can fathom as an adult.”
Often times the trauma students’ face comes from their home life.
Chelsey Cosby, Mary C. Snow counselor — November 2019
“It is a daily battle and I can almost get tears in my eyes when I say it or it’s hard for me to talk about because it is extremely hard to see what our kids are facing “
So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and home became the only place students could go, counselors across the county stepped up to make constant virtual contact with students to ensure they had everything they needed to finish the school year. And if that didn’t work …
“But when all else fails my principal and we just well get in our cars and we will go knock on doors, we can have a conversation with someone from six-feet away in their yard or in their house just to make sure everything is okay.”Emily Patterson, Kanawha County lead elementary school counselor — April 2020
From riding the food delivery bus to making sure students were well-nourished to sending words of encouragement, Kanawha County counselors have been there for your students every step of the way.
“Anytime you need to vent, I’m here. I think it’s important for them to know we are still here we do support them. Reassuring them that we are all in this together and we will try our best to stay as normal as possible.”Megan Meadows, Nitro High School counselor — April 2020
