13 News Celebrates Independence Day with Fourth of July Trivia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Thousands of people flocked to the Capitol City Thursday night for the city’s annual Fourth of July Celebration.
Vendors lined Kanawha Boulevard offering food and beverages of all kinds. The evening also featured a beautiful performance from the West Virginia Symphony brass and percussion ensemble and fireworks!
So why not enjoy a little Fourth of July Trivia? Here’s the question, test your knowledge!
- What document declared our nation’s Independence? The Declaration of Independence.
- Who was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence? Thomas Jefferson.
- What day did the nation actually declare independence? July 2, 1776.