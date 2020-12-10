130 new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — As of Thursday, Dec. 10, the Ohio Department of Health reports 130 new cases for Scioto County. The county has reported 2,993 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Local and county health officials report no new COVID-19 deaths in Scioto County today, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths remaining at 36.

Among the cases, the ODH also reports three additional hospitalizations. Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, 218 people in the county have been hospitalized.

Health officials say 47 more people in Scioto County have recovered, and at least a total of 1,906 people have recovered from the virus.

At this time, Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.