14 people in US illegally busted by WV State Fire Marshall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 14 men and women in the United States illegally have been arrested as they tried to take the West Virginia state electrician’s exam.

“Besides the threat from unsafe or hazardous work performed,” said State Fire Marshal Ken Tree “there is the potential for further fraud and compromise of the licensing process.”

Authorities became suspicious, they say, when several exam applications arrived earlier this month.

When the applicants showed up to take the exams on October 6, 2020 they were met by police and agents of the Enforcement and Removal Operations at U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ERO/ICE).

“ICE will continue to work with our law enforcement partners like West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office to vigorously investigate individuals attempting to circumvent immigration laws,” stated ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Simona L. Flores-Lund.

Four of those arrested in West Virginia were arrested in November, 2019 for the same attempt in another state. Their cases are currently before a federal grand jury.

State Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy says “Working as a cooperative effort, thisinvestigation led by the State Fire Marshal’s Office uncovered individuals who were not even United States citizens but were attempting to obtain electrician’s certification.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.