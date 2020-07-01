15th annual Rod Run & Doo Wop canceled due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 15th annual Rod Run & Doo Wop has been canceled.
The event posted the cancellation from their Facebook group:
Every year, thousands of car enthusiasts from across the country come to Charleston to share their passion and show off their vehicles.
The annual event is a huge economic boost to the Capitol City.
“It has probably increased our sales close to 30%”, says “We look forward to it every year. It’s one of the best events, I think, on the boulevard”.Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille manager Tracy Abdalla, quoted in 2019.
WOWK weatherman Bryan Hughes expressed his disappointment at the cancellation of the event.
As a proud media sponsor, we’re sad that we won’t hear the 50s and 60s classic music being played on the speakers, but this is 2020 and we know things are different. The health and safety of everyone are paramount.Bryan Hughes, WOWK weatherman
Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Heads up, drivers: Front license plates no longer required in Ohio beginning July 1
- Sen. Joe Manchin releases statement on reports of Russian bounties
- Columbus Zoo celebrates baby boom
- Search underway for missing Pike County, Ohio man
- Justice gives update on pandemic status in WV
- ‘No thank you, Dr. Fauci’: Texas Lt. Governor says he won’t listen to top expert
- Stimulus check round two: Jobs report on Thursday could be key
- USPS driver taken to hospital after Charleston crash
- Put-in-Bay Mayor asks visitors to wear masks, social distance after outbreak tied to island
- Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln