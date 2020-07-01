15th annual Rod Run & Doo Wop canceled due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 15th annual Rod Run & Doo Wop has been canceled.

The event posted the cancellation from their Facebook group:

Every year, thousands of car enthusiasts from across the country come to Charleston to share their passion and show off their vehicles.

The annual event is a huge economic boost to the Capitol City.

“It has probably increased our sales close to 30%”, says “We look forward to it every year. It’s one of the best events, I think, on the boulevard”. Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille manager Tracy Abdalla, quoted in 2019.

WOWK weatherman Bryan Hughes expressed his disappointment at the cancellation of the event.

As a proud media sponsor, we’re sad that we won’t hear the 50s and 60s classic music being played on the speakers, but this is 2020 and we know things are different. The health and safety of everyone are paramount. Bryan Hughes, WOWK weatherman

