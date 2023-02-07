ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky.

According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St.

Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found with a substantial amount of fentanyl and cutting agents, as well as a firearm.

Caudill and Gentry were both arrested on felony warrants for trafficking a controlled substance and will be facing additional charges from the office of the Commonwealth Attorney, Hon. Rhonda Copley.