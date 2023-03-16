SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK)– Two men were arrested on Thursday in connection to a stolen vehicle.

According to Scioto County deputies, a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of State Route 104 and McDermott Pond Creek Road for a fictitious license plate. Deputies say they checked the VIN number and the vehicle was registered stolen out of Clinton County.

Authorities say both the driver, Marion Stiers, 43, of Lucasville, Ohio, and the passenger, Nicholas Breech, 42, of Otway, Ohio were charged with Receiving Stolen Property. Breech also had an Adult Parole Warrant for his arrest.

According to authorities, both men appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court Thursday morning. The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Grand Jury.

Anyone with additional information should contact the detective division at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-351-1091.