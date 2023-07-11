UPDATE (11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11th): Crews on the scene say the fire has been contained to one bedroom.

A firefighter who lives at the apartment complex helped the victims get out before crews arrived. It’s unclear at this time what started the fire.

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – Two people have been injured following a two-story apartment fire at the 700 block of Ferrell Road, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

It’s unclear at this time the extent of their injuries.

Crews received the call around 10:30 p.m. and are still on scene working to control the blaze. No further information at this time.

