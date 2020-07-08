More than 200 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, Monongalia County sees spike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 92 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m., on July 8, 2020, there have been 193,810 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,707 total cases and 95 deaths.

The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.91% and the daily percent positive is 6.14%.

Daily confirmed cases hospital: 48

Daily confirmed cases ICU: 13

Daily confirmed cases ventilator: 7

There have been more than 202 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours reported by DHHR. Monongalia County saw a spike in 86 new cases in the span of 24 hours.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (490/18), Boone (27/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (178/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (78/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (31/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (91/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (366/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (30/0), Marion (92/3), Marshall (48/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (59/0), Mineral (59/2), Mingo (24/2), Monongalia (381/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (113/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (75/16), Putnam (74/1), Raleigh (64/1), Randolph (170/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (25/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (149/8), Wyoming (7/0).

