2020 Census begins count at transitory, temporary locations

(WOWK) – The 2020 Census has begun their count for people who live in transitory locations and temporary locations.

2020 Census officials the count began on Sept. 3 and will continue through Sept. 28. Any person who currently lives in housing such as RV parks, campgrounds, marinas, and temporary housing such as hotels and motels will be counted for the 2020 Census. People who currently live at racetracks, carnivals and circuses will be counted as well.

According to the Census official website, takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit your home. Officials also say census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date on the badge.

Census takers will ask respondents their name, age, date of birth, sex, race, who else lives with them, and whether there’s another place they stay or live most of the time. The U.S. Census Brueau says they consider the place families spend the most time to be their address.

Census officials say this count does not include individuals or families who are experiencing homelessness and/or live in makeshift tents or RV encampments where they do not pay to stay because they are grouped in a section called ‘Service-Based Enumeration.’ They will be counted between Sept. 22 to Sept. 24. Hotels used to shelter people who are experiencing homelessness will be counted in this group.

For more information about the 2020 Census, please visit the official Census Website here.

