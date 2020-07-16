2020 Great Kanawha River Cleanup canceled due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 31st annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which takes place the first Saturday in September, helps clean up sites along the Kanawha River such as Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris, the South Charleston boat ramp, and Winfield Beach.
Last year’s cleanup saw 133 volunteers spend a total of 290 hours to help remove 3.5 tons of litter and 361 tires from six sites along the Kanawha River and its tributaries.
The event is expected to resume in 2021.
