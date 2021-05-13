2021 NFL schedule was released, CBS exclusive with Jim Nantz

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2021 NFL schedule was released, and Tom Brady and the Buccs will kick off this season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9th.

As far as ‘strength of schedule’ goes, the Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys, and Falcons have the easiest schedules.

Where the Steelers, Ravens, and Chicago Bears have the toughest.

But the bigger news coming out of this is the fact that the NFL changed its schedule for the first time in 44 years; expanding to 17 games.

Playoffs are set to begin on January 15th, with Super Bowl LVI kicking off on February 13.

Also something to note – Tom Brady will make his return to Foxborough in week four to face the Patriots for the first time since leaving.

In an exclusive interview with CBS, lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz shared which week one game he believes is a must see.

He says, it’s Cleveland vs. the Chiefs.

You can watch that full interview below.