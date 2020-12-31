2021 starts with temperatures forecast above normal for the next 3 months

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Rain totals for 2020 will top out above normal across much of Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. 2021 looks to stay relatively wet but the temperatures are going to be above normal to get us through the next few months of winter.

Moderate La Nina conditions are present across the Pacific Ocean, as indicated by current oceanic and atmospheric observations. La Nina is expected to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter, with a potential transition to normal conditions in the spring of 2021.