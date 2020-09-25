24 arrested during another night of protests in Louisville, KY

Police detain a protester, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say at least 24 people were arrested from a protest in the city on Thursday.

A statement says charges included unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and riot in the first degree. Authorities allege the protesters broke windows at a restaurant, damaged city buses, tried to set a fire and threw a flare into the street.

Protests have broken out across the country following the announcement Wednesday that no officers were directly charged in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. The Black woman was killed during a police raid in March.

Police pulled back from the Louisville protest on Thursday night after negotiating an ending with demonstrators.

