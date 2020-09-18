3 more COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Friday there are 2,282 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 77 from Thursday.

Of those, 2,267 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases. Active cases are at 867, up 68 from Thursday. Recovered cases are at 1352 up 6 from Thursday. Three more people have died. There have been 63 associated deaths as of this afternoon.

