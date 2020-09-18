Coronavirus Updates

3 more COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Friday there are 2,282 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 77 from Thursday.

Of those, 2,267 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases. Active cases are at 867,  up 68 from Thursday. Recovered cases are at 1352 up 6  from Thursday.  Three more people have died. There have been 63 associated deaths as of this afternoon.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS