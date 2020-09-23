3 students injured in stabbing near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police at the Ohio State University are investigating after three students were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning near campus.

Officers were called to the area of North High Street and Lane Avenue a little after 12:30 a.m. for a report of someone possibly stabbed.

Police believe the incident may have started somewhere off campus as a possible fight between the three people involved.

All three students were treated at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and are in stable condition.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State University Police said that this was an isolated incident, and the weapon used was a box cutter.

