3 taken to hospital in Scioto County crash

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

According to troopers at the scene, a car backing out of a driveway along US-23, failed to yield.

A car going north on 23, crashed into the car backing out.

Both drivers and a passenger were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No names are being released, but we’ve confirmed their ages to be 23, 43 and 78.

The crash is still under investigation.

