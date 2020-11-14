5 area high school football games affected by new WDVE color-coded map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 13 Sports Zone has learned that the new WDVE statewide color-coded COVID-19 map now has several area counties in a color deemed unsafe to play high school football. Five area games were set for Sunday.

Three AAA games have now been scrapped according to their counties’ color on the map. A list of these AAA games can be found below.

#16 (5-4) John Marshall @ #1 (5-0) Cabell Midland

#15 (6-3) Ripley @ #2 (5-0) South Charleston

#11 (4-2) Hurricane @ #6 (4-1) Spring Valley

Class AA:

#9 (6-1) Poca @ #8 (7-2) Robert C. Byrd

Class A:

#12 (5-2) Buffalo @ #5 (4-2) Midland Trail

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.