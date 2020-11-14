5 area high school football games affected by new WDVE color-coded map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 13 Sports Zone has learned that the new WDVE statewide color-coded COVID-19 map now has several area counties in a color deemed unsafe to play high school football. Five area games were set for Sunday.
Three AAA games have now been scrapped according to their counties’ color on the map. A list of these AAA games can be found below.
#16 (5-4) John Marshall @ #1 (5-0) Cabell Midland
#15 (6-3) Ripley @ #2 (5-0) South Charleston
#11 (4-2) Hurricane @ #6 (4-1) Spring Valley
Class AA:
#9 (6-1) Poca @ #8 (7-2) Robert C. Byrd
Class A:
#12 (5-2) Buffalo @ #5 (4-2) Midland Trail
