$50,000 worth of cocaine seized in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

On February 21, at 3:40 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said they stopped Latisha Moore, 34, Columbus, for a following too close violation on U.S. 23.

While interacting with the driver, troopers said they could smell raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed a small amount of marijuana in the driver’s purse and additional contraband in the vehicle.

Troopers seized 500 grams of cocaine worth approximately $50,000.

Moore is now in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.