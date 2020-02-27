Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

$50,000 worth of cocaine seized in Scioto County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

On February 21, at 3:40 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said they stopped Latisha Moore, 34, Columbus, for a following too close violation on U.S. 23.

While interacting with the driver, troopers said they could smell raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed a small amount of marijuana in the driver’s purse and additional contraband in the vehicle. 

Troopers seized 500 grams of cocaine worth approximately $50,000. 

Moore is now in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events