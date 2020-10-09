57 people quarantined due to positive COVID-19 cases at Hurricane High School

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – 57 people have been asked to quarantine after two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Hurricane High School in West Virginia’s Putnam County.

In a message to parents, Principal Paul McClanahan said the school became aware of the positive tests Thursday and in a message to parents later that night announced the quarantines.

McClanahan did not specify whether it was students, faculty or staff with the positive cases.

The Putnam County School District has been working with the county health department to follow state and CDC guidelines regarding contact tracing and isolation.

The high school was open Friday and the district is following its “Staggered Re-Entry Schedule.”

“Our number one goal is to provide a safe environment that fosters student growth and learning,” said McClanahan in his message to parents. “We will continue to work with the Putnam County Health Department and follow the guidelines to provide that safe environment for our students, staff and community.”

