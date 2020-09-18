60,000 veterans and health care providers hit in VA data breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is demanding answers from the Veterans Administration (VA) following word that personal and corporate information may have been stolen.

Manchin, in a letter co-signed by nine other U.S. Senators, says the data breach compromised the personal information of 46,000 veterans and some 17,000 VA community care providers.

Calling the breach “unacceptable”, Manchin said the breach “…exposes the fact that VA has not taken the necessary steps to ensure oversight, accountability, and security of the fast financial, health, and other personal data it collects and processes to perform its critical services for America’s veterans.”

In the letter to VA Secretary Robert Wilkie the senators say the breach is not unique by rather “is a long-standing weakness of the department as indentified by independent reviews conducted by the VA OIG (Office of Inspector General) and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) for more than 10 years.”

The letter also accuses the VA of being “reactive rather than proactive” in countering threats to it’s data bases.

