61st annual armed forces parade marched back to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Drummers drummed… and flags waved, as the 61st annual armed forces parade made its way through the streets of South Charleston.

96 year old World War II veteran, Elvin Davis, was this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

“It’s an honor to serve your country…it is. And I enjoyed every bit of it,” said Davis.

Those who attended the event said they had a blast supporting those who serve us.

“There is more participation. And just looking at the street…probably the best crowds they’ve had,” said Pat O’Reilly of St, Albans.

For those who serve, this year’s parade meant more than ever, after last year’s was canceled because of the pandemic.

“To be able to come out here and feel the support from the town and the community, it’s a great feeling and feels like we are getting back to normal,” said Sgt. Timothy Harshfield with the U.S. Marine Corps.

This parade in honor of our troops is one of the longest-running armed forces parades in the country. Which means a lot to those who are active military or have served.

“It really helps you feel like you’re part of something bigger. And to see the next generation, there are so many children on the side of the parade that see people in uniform, and you can tell that’s something they want to do,” said Sgt. Harshfield.

From Rosie the Riveters, active military, veterans, and law enforcement… one thing is for certain, this is the land of the free because of the brave.