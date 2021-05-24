74th Annual Victory Awards Dinner features several local winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 74th Annual Victory Awards dinner took place at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.

Several area players were honored and recognized for their outstanding efforts in their respective sports.

The 13 Sports Zone caught up with Isaac McKneely (Evans Award winner) and Tianni Kelly (Ferfari Award Winner) and both reflected on winning their prestigious awards.

