“A Book and A Ball” drive-thru event aimed to help area middle school students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Full Court Peace has officially tipped off in Charleston.

The organization held it’s first drive-thru event over the weekend designed to help area middle school students. Full Court Peace is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uniting and strengthening communities through basketball.

Full Court Peace operates in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, and now adds West Virginia as a new location.

“A Book and a Ball” provided a book and a basketball to all who drove up Martin Luther King Jr. community center in Charleston.

Event organizers tell the 13 Sports Zone an event like this is necessary to keep students active and educated during these challenging times.

“It is very educational, it is about having good teammates in your life and surround yourself with good teammates regardless if its on the court or off the court. I think now what we are going through as a nation in our country we need teammates weather that’s basketball or just everyday life, Matt Dorsey said.”

“It’s a neat thing to be able to give them a book and a basketball and to know both of those things are going to be something that is equally rewarding to the kids and just try and tell them, it’s not all about sports. You know it’s also about the fundamentals and making sure you balance the education with the athletics, Jennifer Neal said.”

