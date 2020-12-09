A day long tribute to fallen Ptlm. Cassie Johnson comes to a close

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Patrolman Cassie Johnson had a warrior’s mindset… and a shepherd’s heart,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, as he remembered his fallen officer. “You heard it yourself at her swearing in as a Charleston PD officer. She said she loved this city. And cared about you.”

A Charleston officer, Patrolman Cassie Johnson, honored in a hero’s funeral after losing her life in the line of duty last week.

“She’s going to keep her eyes on the City of Charleston,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin. “Her family, that she loved so deeply. And I know she will always keep her eyes on her brothers and sisters in blue, who will carry on her wonderful legacy.”

Her brothers and sisters in blue ready to carry on her legacy; while looking fondly on the good memories shared with her in the past.

“A lot of time spent crawlin’ through the mud and ice together… but I wouldn’t trade any of it,” said Maranda Wimmer, a state trooper who went through the academy with Johnson.

Wimmer is one of the troopers who helped in Johnson’s final send off.

“I’m gonna place my hand on her and carry her out one more time,” said Wimmer. “And I’m glad I can be a part of that.”

Patrolman Cassie Johnson was escorted by law enforcement personnel from all over the state; some even coming from neighboring states.

The police department from Ashland, Kentucky came to honor Johnson in a special way.

“These are the names of officers all across the country that were killed in the line of duty that we’ve investigated, and found that they were organ donors,” said Ashland Police Chief Tyke Hunt. “We added that name Friday afternoon, in the process of bringing this car to the ceremony today to honor her.”

Citizens also came out to show their support for the community, and the Johnson family.

“I just wanted to be visible today,” said Joseph Harding, a citizen who stood with a Thin Blue Line American Flag for hours outside of the funeral. “To be an encouragement to the family… and… to other officers that serve and protect every day. I greatly admire and respect them and I just want to be an encouragement.”

From the coliseum, a procession began.

Taking Johnson on her last call…to the Floral Hills Garden of Memories.

Where she was laid to rest.