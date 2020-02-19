A few cold snaps left in February

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After a mild start to the month of February, the StormTracker meteorologists have been asked if winter is “over” or if we will be seeing a few more rounds of cold temperatures.

The answer coming from weather models shows more of the same: a few cold days in the rest of the month with the rest of the days near or above normal.

Projected morning low temps for Wednesday Feb 19, 2020 – WOWK image

Normal lows for Charleston and Huntington run around 29 degrees and according to the current StormTracker 13 forecast Wednesday morning starts right near that mark. The normal high for this time of the year is 47 degrees. Highs on Wednesday will be around this mark, but will drop a few more degrees as a small taste of modified Arctic air makes it in to the area from the northwest.

Air masses for Thursday Feb 20, 2020 – Purple is very cold Arctic air. Our area on the fringe of that airmass with highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday. WOWK image.

Thursday there will be some snow to our south as the edge of the cold air mass meets moisture just south of the 13 News viewing area. Some light snow could fall in southern parts of Kentucky and West Virginia, but as that storm strengthens, there’s more moisture to our south, so the eastern and western parts of North Carolina could see more snow. Anything above an inch in the area from Raleigh out to the east makes travel extremely complicated. You can check coverage of that area’s snow potential via our Nexstar Nation affiliate here.

Early Predictor weather model output for snow Thursday into Friday showing some decent accumulation in eastern North Carolina and even a dusting across parts of western North Carolina and the Tennessee Valley. WOWK image.

Temperatures then warm for a few days and our area stays dry until Monday, February 24 or so. After this, weather models project another small taste of Arctic air sliding close to the region so look once again for below normal temps to wrap up the week.

Model output of air masses for Thursday February 27, 2020 showing Arctic air in the purple across the Great Lakes and modified (warmer) Arctic air moving into our area briefly. WOWK image.

As for rain, February has been very wet. Through Tuesday, February 18, Charleston has had 4.08 inches of rainfall (and rainfall equivalent when snow has fallen), while Huntington has seen 4.15 inches. Normally Charleston has 1.99 inches of precipitation through this time and Huntington has 1.92 inches on average. Interestingly, the start of February 2019 was wetter. Charleston had an extra .22 inches of rain at this point of February last year and Huntington had an extra .68 inches.

As for the end of the month and start of March, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for a better than average chance of being wetter than normal in much of our area. We will keep you up to date on trends and of course any flooding threats all through the late Winter and early Spring right here.