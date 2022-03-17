(WOWK) — A warm week of weather wraps up with a cold front driving showers and thunderstorms through the area Friday. Some of the storms could reach severe limits, mainly in Ohio and Kentucky.

Severe storm risk outline for Friday – dark green = category 1 out of 5

Tornado risk area for Friday – 2% chance in green area

Severe wind risk area for Friday 5% chance in brown area

Hail risk area for Friday – 5% chance in brown area

Isolated lightning possible Friday afternoon

A strong area of low pressure will move to our west and eventually land north of us but the cold front will pivot through, causing showers and thunderstorms. We do not anticipate many storms, but of the storms that do occur, there could be a few strong to severe wind gusts. See the slideshow below for timing ideas for storms.

Predictor model output Friday 3:15pm

Predictor model output Friday 6pm

Predictor model output Friday 9pm

Predictor model output Saturday 8am

Predictor model output Sunday 1am

Even though we do expect some storms, we are not anticipating that there will be much overall rainfall in the region. Most areas should see well below half an inch of rain.

Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop for the weekend but the normal high is in the 50s so this just returns us to near normal temperatures.

Be sure to stay tuned to 13 News and get the StormTracker 13 weather app. You can download it by clicking on the link directly below.