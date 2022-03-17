(WOWK) — A warm week of weather wraps up with a cold front driving showers and thunderstorms through the area Friday. Some of the storms could reach severe limits, mainly in Ohio and Kentucky.
A strong area of low pressure will move to our west and eventually land north of us but the cold front will pivot through, causing showers and thunderstorms. We do not anticipate many storms, but of the storms that do occur, there could be a few strong to severe wind gusts. See the slideshow below for timing ideas for storms.
Even though we do expect some storms, we are not anticipating that there will be much overall rainfall in the region. Most areas should see well below half an inch of rain.
Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop for the weekend but the normal high is in the 50s so this just returns us to near normal temperatures.
