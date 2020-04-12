A ‘fire’ birthday, even in quarantine

CLENDENIN, W.V. (WOWK) – If your birthday is in March or April, this year is bringing some special circumstances.

With COVID-19 forcing families across the Mountain State into their homes, and away from people, celebrating a birthday is now a little more difficult.

Take 12-year-old Jackson Winnell for example. His birthday was Friday; “So what’d you do for your birthday? ‘Nothing. Sat in my room, played my Xbox.'”

The Walton Volunteer Fire Department noticed a need here, and decided to do something about it.

“I put an offer out there if anyone has a birthday child and they wanted a drive by with the fire trucks,” said Chief John Kelley with Walton VFD.

Well that Facebook post by Chief Kelley, quickly spread like wildfire.

“I was bombarded,” said Kelley. “We were getting requests from Grantsville, Clay County, Clendenin.”

So, Kelley and his crew started a fire truck parade; traveling to several different counties, bringing smiles to birthday boys and girls.

“It’s been crazy, insane. I love it,” said Kelley. “Just seeing the smiles on their faces, and knowing after being cooped up for so many weeks, needing something to get us together and be happy; but still be safe, that’s what’s wonderful.”

Finding a new, creative way, to still bring joy to people’s lives, while we sit in self-isolation.

“People really need something like this right now,” said Kelley. “Because I didn’t realize how cooped up we’ve been and people just need something.”