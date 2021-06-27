A little boy with a big dream receives support from all over the country

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 7-year-old Ayden Watts, who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy – or SMA – is a big fan of first responders and wanted to collect patches from police and fire departments near and far.

He received his first patch in the hospital from a first responder Memorial Day weekend, and since then, first responders in-and-out of the state have stepped up

“I am so happy” said Ayden Watts, Patch Collector.

Ayden has received from all over the country, and with dreams of being a first responder one day, he and his mother could not believe how the community has helped to support him.

“It has blown up, he has well over a hundred patches. They keep coming. He’s so excited to check the mail everyday and to see where they’re coming from, and he loves to show his friends” said Ericca Medley, Ayden’s Mom.

Ayden even got patches all the way from the United states Capitol and Puerto Rico.

With the support from people from all over the country, Ayden continues to reach for his dreams.

“I feel like superman” said Watts.

“It makes me feel amazing like just for him to get the support and see how excited he is. It makes him so happy. It lights him up, which lights me up” said Medley.

As Ayden prepares for another surgery July 8th, he and his family say it means so much that people continue to show their support.

We have received several patches here at the station to give to Ayden. If you would like to continue to support him and send more before his surgery, mail us at our station’s address below and we will make sure Ayden gets them.

“Patches for Ayden”

C/O 13 News

P.O. Box 75119

Charleston, WV 25375

